Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091707539
Pink hydrangea on a pile ceramic pots background is ready for planting. Selective focus. Copy space.
Ukraine
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybiodiversitybloombloomingblossombotanybushceramiccolorcopy spacecultivationdark photodark spring greenflorafloralflowerfreshgardengardeninggreengrowinggrowthhome cultivationhome growinghydrangealeaveslow keylow key lightingnaturenobodyoutdoorpetalpilepinkplantpotsreadyrearingseasonspringsummersurfacewallpaperwhite
Categories: Miscellaneous, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist