Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink hyacinth in full bloom on a bright pink background with space for text. Spring bulbous flower top view. Bulb flowers in April. Floral wallpaper for greeting card, postcard. Spring season.
Formats
3303 × 4954 pixels • 11 × 16.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG