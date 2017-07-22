Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink highlight pen write on blue paper INSECURITY, concept of overcome being insecure, or the fear that we are not good enough, and build self-esteem
Formats
4577 × 3449 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 754 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 377 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG