Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink gold abstract background of marble liquid ink art painting on paper . Image of original artwork watercolor alcohol ink paint on high quality paper texture .
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5304 × 7952 pixels • 17.7 × 26.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG