Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pink flower of Dicentra spectabilis or Lamprocapnos spectabilis, bleeding heart, fallopian buds also known as lyre flower, heart flower, and lady-in-a-bath.
Edit
Delphinium Centurion sky blue flower close-up
Pink rose flower, close-up macro
Sweet-william or Turkish cloves white flower close-up. Dianthus barbatus, Caryophyllaceae family
Brown, chocolate Bearded Iris Brasier or Alcazar flower. Close-up, selective focus
Brown, chocolate Bearded Iris Brasier or Alcazar flower. Close-up, selective focus
Brown, chocolate Bearded Iris Brasier or Alcazar flower. Close-up, selective focus
Helianthus tuberosus, Jerusalem artichoke, sunroot, sunchoke wild sunflower or topinambur. Yellow summer flowers background, selective focus

See more

2139958741

See more

2139958741

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133181663

Item ID: 2133181663

Pink flower of Dicentra spectabilis or Lamprocapnos spectabilis, bleeding heart, fallopian buds also known as lyre flower, heart flower, and lady-in-a-bath.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Alien Cat