Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084552761
A pink bud of a blooming garden rose on a sunny day
k
By kaskip
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybouquetbrightbudbushcloseupcolorcovereddaydetailsdewydropletsflorafloralflowerfreshgardengardeninggiftgreenlightlovenaturalnatureoccasiononeout of focusoutdooroutdoorspetalpinkplantromancerosarosariumrosesinglesoftspringspring timesummersunnyvalentines
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist