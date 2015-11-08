Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pineapple is a tropical plant, grown as a small shrub; The individual flowers of non-pollinated plants fuse to form multiple fruits. Plants are usually propagated from the offset produced at the top
Edit
A lot of juisy ripe pineapples in market
Many big sweet pineapples on the market
Pineapples in a big pile
Fresh pineapple on the market.
Luangpranbang province, World Heritage Site, Lao PDR
Many big sweet pineapples on the market
Pineapples fruit background

See more

550900360

See more

550900360

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2112221000

Item ID: 2112221000

Pineapple is a tropical plant, grown as a small shrub; The individual flowers of non-pollinated plants fuse to form multiple fruits. Plants are usually propagated from the offset produced at the top

Formats

  • 3648 × 2056 pixels • 12.2 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 564 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bagus upc

Bagus upc