Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pineapple is a tropical plant, grown as a small shrub; The individual flowers of non-pollinated plants fuse to form multiple fruits. Plants are usually propagated from the offset produced at the top
Formats
3648 × 2056 pixels • 12.2 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 564 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG