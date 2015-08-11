Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pilot in leather helmet and goggles driving paper plane in cloudy blue sky. Funny man flying in small paper airplane over earth globe. Spherical view of modern city with high skyscrapers.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4000 × 3500 pixels • 13.3 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 875 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 438 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG