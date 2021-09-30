Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094075985
Pile of steamed chicken meat topping on jasmine rice serving on the plate. Famous street food menu in Asia restaurant.
C
By Choun JC
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerasianasian foodboiledbraisedchickenchicken ricechinesechoppedcoriandercucumbercuisineculturedeliciousethnicfast foodfatfreshgarlicgingergourmethainanhomemadejasmine ricemarketmeatmock upparsleyplateproductreciperestaurantrice menusaucesingaporeskinsliceslicedsoybeanstartersteamsteamedstewedstreet foodtastythai foodthailandtoppingtraditional
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist