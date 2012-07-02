Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
pile of gravel, sharp sand or pit sand and cement, ingredients for concrete mixture, isolated on white background,taken from above, collection
Formats
8500 × 2981 pixels • 28.3 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 351 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 176 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG