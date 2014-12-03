Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pile of gold coins stack in finance treasury deposit bank account for saving . Concept of corporate business economy and financial growth by investment in valuable asset to gain cash revenue profit .
Edit
Coin stacked growing with glasses and stationery on wood table. business and financial concept
Investment concept, Coins graph stock market
Stacks of coins on a dark background close-up
Rising coins on keyboard. Business concept. Finance
Double exposure of Alarm clock and step of coins stacks with city background, time for savings money concept, banking and business idea. shallow focus.
Coin stack and financial graph paper sheet with calculator on working table, business planning vision and finance analysis concept idea.
houses with coins and miniature brazilian money banknotes focusing on financial operations on top of computer keyboard

See more

1575812839

See more

1575812839

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2111538971

Item ID: 2111538971

Pile of gold coins stack in finance treasury deposit bank account for saving . Concept of corporate business economy and financial growth by investment in valuable asset to gain cash revenue profit .

Formats

  • 5168 × 3448 pixels • 17.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio