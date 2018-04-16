Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pile of gold coins money stack in finance treasury deposit bank account saving . Concept of corporate business economy and financial growth by investment in valuable asset to gain cash revenue .
Photograph of a stack of metal coins. Subjects close up.
golden coins
Piles of coins of various denominations on a black background. Investments and Savings
Stacks of coins with shallow depth of field as a symbol of business and banking.
Stack of golden coins isolated on black background
close up of coins on black background, coins stacked background and advertising coins of finance and banking concept
Pile of golden coins in a financial concept

See more

1442952245

See more

1442952245

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130889211

Item ID: 2130889211

Pile of gold coins money stack in finance treasury deposit bank account saving . Concept of corporate business economy and financial growth by investment in valuable asset to gain cash revenue .

Formats

  • 5168 × 3448 pixels • 17.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio