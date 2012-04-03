Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Pile Of Books Isolated On a White Background. Studio Work. Old Book's Cover. Education And Knowledge, Learn And Study Concept. Reading And Science, School And University.
Photo Formats
1951 × 3000 pixels • 6.5 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
650 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
325 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.