Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097515122
Pieces of sunflower halva lie on a plate with an oriental ornament. There is a blue cloth napkin next to it. In the background is a branch of a Christmas tree. New Year and Christmas.
k
By kormirinka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022breakfastchristmasconfectionconfectionerycuisinedeliciousdesserteasteasternfatfoodfood blogfood contentfood fotogourmetgreekhalavahhalvahalvahhalvashalwahealthyhomemadehoneyjewishkitchenmenumiddlenationalnew yearnutritionnutritiousorganicoriental sweetspastryreciperestaurant interiorsnacksugarsunflowersweetsweetnesssweetstastytraditionalturkishveganwoodenyummy
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist