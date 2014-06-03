Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A pieces of raw fresh pork with rosemary on a cutting board on light background. Meat with spices for recipes and cooking. Top view with copy space
Formats
3914 × 5872 pixels • 13 × 19.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG