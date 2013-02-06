Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
piece of brie on the white background milk white product dairy food healthy object plush hole supper nurture dine mature diner section soft pick item nourishment ready bite aliment piece feed brie nut
Photo Formats
2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.