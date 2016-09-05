Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Picturesque winter Alpine landscape of snow-capped rocky ridge Gornergrat with observatory on summit and high pyramidal Matterhorn mountain in background on sunny day, Switzerland..
Edit
Stunning panorama of mount Kasprowy Wierch in winter, Poland, Europe
vintage landscape of tatra mountains
View of snow covered Black Tusk mountain from the Panorama Ridge, Garibaldi Lake, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
View from Szpiglasowy Wierch in Tatra Mountains
Panorama toward village of Zermatt, Alps, Switzerland
Antarctic landscape with cruise ship on the still waters of Neco bay, Antarctica
View of Zugspitze, the highest place in Bavaria, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

See more

1301097844

See more

1301097844

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141325693

Item ID: 2141325693

Picturesque winter Alpine landscape of snow-capped rocky ridge Gornergrat with observatory on summit and high pyramidal Matterhorn mountain in background on sunny day, Switzerland..

Formats

  • 5464 × 3449 pixels • 18.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 631 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos