Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Picturesque waterfall in a mountain forest on sunny summer day. Lush greenery, trees and powerful falling water in the nature reserve. Beauty of the wild.
Formats
6900 × 4605 pixels • 23 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG