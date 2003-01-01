Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Picturesque landscape of Barcelona from the hill in the early morning. Pine trees in the foreground. Sunbeams through the clouds. View of Mount Tibidabo. Autumn in Barcelona, Spain.
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG