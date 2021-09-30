Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083354912
The picture shows an antique cast iron and a modern aluminum saucepan on a gas stove.
v
By vagonik
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aluminumantiqueblackcastclassiccollectioncontemporarycookcookingcookwarecoppercuisineculinarycyprusdecorationdecorativedepartmenteleganceequipmentfoodforkgreenhanginghomehothouseholdironkettlekitchenkitchenwareoldold-fashionedpanpewterplatepotpracticalretrorowsaucepanshelvessideskilletsmoothspoonsteelstylevintagewallwild
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist