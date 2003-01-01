Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
picture of mortal and pestle to crush and grind food material with two tomatoes and three red chili, this is ancient tool for cooking from indonesian, put on blue plate on sunny day
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136146655

Item ID: 2136146655

picture of mortal and pestle to crush and grind food material with two tomatoes and three red chili, this is ancient tool for cooking from indonesian, put on blue plate on sunny day

Formats

  • 3120 × 4160 pixels • 10.4 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Herianto sinaga