Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A picture of man showing red card on white background. Law violation and misconduct concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5591 × 4014 pixels • 18.6 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 718 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 359 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG