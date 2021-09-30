Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083657567
Picture of hand of a person picking up marigold flowers which are up for sale during Indian festival- Diwali, New Year, Padwa.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasianbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombrightbusinesscelebrationcloseupcolorcolorfulculturedecorationdesigndiwalifestivalflorafloralflowergardengreenhandhinduhinduismindiainformallabourlivelihoodmanmarigoldmumbainaturalnatureofferingorangeplantpoorrajasthanrangolireligionseasonsellingspringsummertraditiontributevendor
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist