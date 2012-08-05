Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A picture of a half-bred girl wearing a red shirt smiling face against the backdrop of the wall
Portrait of a happy young Asian boy against white background.
Photo of asian little girl looking at camera with smile face over white background.
little cute boy on white background gesture smiling close up
Boy laughs, 8 years old, isolated on a white background
Little boy studio standing isolated on grey wall looking camera smiling cheerful face close-up
little cute boy on white background gesture smiling close up
cute little boy on white

See more

547046695

See more

547046695

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122909112

Item ID: 2122909112

A picture of a half-bred girl wearing a red shirt smiling face against the backdrop of the wall

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kudapy_photo

kudapy_photo