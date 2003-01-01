Images

picture of beautiful pink flower The peach (Prunus persica) is a deciduous tree native to the region of Northwest China between the Tarim Basin and the north slopes of the Kunlun Mountains.
close up of beautiful pink flower Silene conoidea is a species of flowering plant in the family Caryophyllaceae known by the common names weed silene and large sand catchfly.
Close up of big pink flower A frost flower is formed when thin layers of ice are extruded from long-stemmed plants in autumn or early winter.
Close up of purple flower Flax, also known as common flax or linseed or alsi, is a flowering plant, Linum usitatissimum, in the family Linaceae.
Butterfly having fun resting on the flower. glassy tiger ( parantia aglea)
close up of beautiful yellow flower Botanical name: Gagea lutea Family: Liliaceae (Lily family) Synonyms: Gagea indica, Gagea lowariensis, Gagea fascicularis
close up of beautiful Yellow flower Dandelion is a plant with yellow flowers.
Purple flower petal over green fungi Its a native flower of himalayas india and its common name is two headed coneflower ( strobilanthes capitata)

Formats

  • 3966 × 2229 pixels • 13.2 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jitender kumarj

Jitender kumarj