Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Picnic table and red checkered tablecloth with food and drink for outdoor party. Isolated white background. Wooden party table with foods and BBQ grills stove for summer picnics activities. Isolate.
Formats
6858 × 2342 pixels • 22.9 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 341 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 171 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG