Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091368212
Physical strength, effort and determination concept. Side view of young sportsman training outdoors, working out on yoga mat, standing in plank pose, doing push or press ups exercise
b
By brizmaker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
absaerobicasanaathleticbalancecarecitycoachconcentratedconfidentcoredeterminationeffortenduranceenergyequipmentexercisefitnessfocusedhandhealthhealthyleisurelifestylemalemanmatmuscleoutdoorsphysicalplankposeprofessionalpushreadyseriousshouldersportsportivesportsmansportswearsportystaminastreetstrongtrainingupurbanworkoutyoga
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist