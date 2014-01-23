Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
PHUKET - SEPTEMBER 17: Thais gather at the temple to celebrate monk Luang Pu Supha's 114th birthday on September 17, 2010 in Phuket, Thailand. Many Thais believe he is the world's oldest man.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.