Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099659945
Photorealistic cardboard label on white background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingbackgroundbargainbillblankbrandingbusinessbuycardcardboardcartonclothingcoupondesignemptyfashiongifthangholeinformationisolatedkraftlabelmarketmerchandisemessagemockupnaturalnotenoticepackagingpaperpricepricingproductpromotionrecycledropesalesellsetshippingshopsignspacesymboltagticketvintagewhite
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist