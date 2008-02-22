Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photography of handsome man. Cold russian winter. He looking at camera and standing behind the yellow grid. Close up image.
Photography of young handsome man. Cold russian winter. He looking ay camera. He pulls his hat over his ears to keep warm. Lifestyle concept
Photography of handsome man walking on the Moscow city street. Cold russian winter. Moscow cityscape as background. Beautiful image.
Handsome man holding TV tower in winter day. Moscow spring cityscape as background.
Photography of pondering handsome man on the Moscow city street. Close up portrait.
Sad middle aged man sitting on the bench on the Moscow city street. His face buried in his hands, groaning about something. Concept - worry about human life. Close up portrait
Funny handsome man outdoor. He peers through a stylized TV screen. Close up photography. Moscow cityscape as background. Man looking at camera
Photography of handsome man. Cold russian winter. Moscow cityscape as background. Close up beautiful image.

See more

2132800329

See more

2132800329

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132799207

Item ID: 2132799207

Photography of handsome man. Cold russian winter. He looking at camera and standing behind the yellow grid. Close up image.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

YuryKara