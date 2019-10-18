Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photo of unhappy man pensioner dressed checkered shirt glasses arms heart feeling bad isolated teal color background
Young little caucasian kid with blue eyes wearing winter coat and smart glasses disgusted expression, displeased and fearful doing disgust face because aversion reaction. With hands raised
Young handsome modern man wearing glasses and denim jacket over pink isolated background angry and mad raising fist frustrated and furious while shouting with anger. Rage and aggressive concept.
Funny young man with a mustache and a beard and glasses shows on you on a yellow background. Concept of non-standard advertising.
Middle age cleaner man cleaning wearing apron and gloves over isolated yellow background with hand on chin thinking about question, pensive expression. Smiling with thoughtful face. Doubt concept.
Young handsome hipster man thinking while using phone
Beautiful adult blonde woman smiling happily and pointing forward with both hands, choosing you.
Middle age handsome man wearing glasses and winter coat puffing cheeks with funny face. Mouth inflated with air, crazy expression.

See more

1446254504

See more

1446254504

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128151399

Item ID: 2128151399

Photo of unhappy man pensioner dressed checkered shirt glasses arms heart feeling bad isolated teal color background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Samborskyi