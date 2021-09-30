Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097417019
Photo of smiling mature woman showing v-sign wearing blue knitted sweater isolated on pink color background
R
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievement adage elderlyattractive beautifulautumn fallcandid friendlycasual clothescheerful sweetchinese asiancool peacecovid-19 coronavirusemotion expressionfashion outfitfemale prettyfun positivegesture demonstrategood moodgrandma grandparentgrandmother maturegrey hairhand armheadshot portraithealth carehealthy calmhello greetingsjoy enjoyjumper tealknitted knitwearleisure lifestylelong hairdolook cameramodel happynice ladyold pensionerperson peoplepink backgroundrest relaxretired seniorsatisfied gladseason wintershowing signsmiling charmingstraight hairstylestyle stylishsweater pullovertoothy beamingtrendy whitetwo fingersvaccine healthcarevictory symbolwoman korean
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist