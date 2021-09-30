Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097607507
Photo of smiling cheerful female advertising product point thumb copyspace isolated on pink color background
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ad advertadvice recommendage elderlyattractive beautifulcandid friendlycasual clothescheerful sweetchinese asianchoice choosecopyspace advertisementcovid-19 coronavirusdecide decisionemotion expressionempty spacefashion outfitfemale prettyfinger pointfun positivegesture demonstrategood moodgrandmother maturegrey hairhealthcare wellbeinghealthy wellnessjoy enjoyjumper turquoiseknitted knitwearleisure lifestylelong hairdolook cameramock upmodel happynice ladyoffer promoold pensionerpink backgroundretired seniorsale discountsatisfied gladshopping propositionshowing signsmiling charmingstraight hairstylestyle stylishsweater pulloverthumb indicatetoothy beamingtrendy whitevaccination campaign
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist