Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082694378
The photo showing is a sleeping miniature chickens and normally are Called Bantams. This chicken is a subspecies of chicken that are much smaller than regular chicken.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturealiveanimalbackyardbeakbirdbreedchickenclose-upcloseupcockcockerelcolorfulcreaturedomesticdomesticatedfarmfarmingfarmyardfeatherfeathersfieldfoodfowlfreefree rangefreshgrasshenlifelivestockmalemeatminiaturemodern farmernaturalnatureorganicoutdoorspeckingpetposturepoultryrangeredroosterruraltropicalwildwildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist