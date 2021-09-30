Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097417184
Photo of shocked funky man pensioner dressed retro denim vest pointing two fingers empty space isolated blue color background
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisementadviceamazedbeardedbluecasualchoicechoosecopyspacediscountelderlyemotionexpressionfashionfeedbackfingers-pointingfungesturegrandfatherhappyhipsterjoylifestylemalemanmaturemodelnewsoldomgpensionerpromorecommendretiredretrosalesenior-ageshockshoppingshowingsignsmilingstylesurprisedtrendyvestvintagewaistcoatwhite-hairwow
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist