Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080412158
Photo of senior man show hand advertise promo hydration refreshement cardiologist isolated over grey color background
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adadviceage-oldaquabackgroundbalancebeardedcliniccoatcorona-viruscoronaviruscovid-19diagnosisdocdoctordrinkelderlyepidemicexpertglassesgreyhairhappyhealthhealthcarehospitalinfectioninternjobmalemanmaturemedicinemineralpandemicpatientpositive-smilepractitionerpreventprofessionalquarantinerecommendstethoscopesuggesttherapistvaccinationwaterwhiteworkworker
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist