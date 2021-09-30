Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094488902
Photo of a road with potholes filled with water and shadows of coconut trees
T
By Trisa Artika
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaccidentafter the rainasphaltbackgroundbeachbrokenbrowncautionclose-upcolorcompositionconditiondamagedangerousdesigndestructiondirtdirtyearthholein the asphaltlandscapelanelightnaturalnatureoldon the roadoutdoorspatternpotholesrepairriverseaservicestonestreetsummersurfacetexturetexturedtravelunsafeurbanwallpaperwaterwearwetwhite
Categories: Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist