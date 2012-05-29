Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photo reference pack with anatomy of fit woman athlete. Front, back, side, profile view. Fitness concept.
Woman body with correction lines
Beautiful sexy girl in mixed bathing suit isolated on white background
Woman breast marked out for cosmetic surgery.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126706902

Item ID: 2126706902

Photo reference pack with anatomy of fit woman athlete. Front, back, side, profile view. Fitness concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 12000 × 4499 pixels • 40 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Orlov

Mike Orlov