Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a photo of a person with a disability playing basketball in a modern sports arena. The concept of sport for person with a disability. Selective focus
Hopeless young woman in the wheelchair in front of the inaccessible stairs. High quality photo
Portrait of young man on wheelchair
Portrait of young man on wheelchair
Man with eyeglasses wears blue shirt / blue jeans sits on wheelchair / holding the phone and talk with brown background, /concept black and white
A portrait of teenage boy in wheelchair playing tennis
Handsome man in leather jacket sitting on the motorcycle in the repair shop
Handsome rider biker guy wearing black helmet and sitting on classic style cafe racer motorcycle. Bike custom made in vintage garage. Brutal fun urban lifestyle. Outdoor portrait.

See more

1177809970

See more

1177809970

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124500993

Item ID: 2124500993

a photo of a person with a disability playing basketball in a modern sports arena. The concept of sport for person with a disability. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4667 × 7000 pixels • 15.6 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

dotshock

dotshock