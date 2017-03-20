Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
a photo of a person with a disability playing basketball in a modern sports arena. The concept of sport for person with a disability. Selective focus
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4667 × 7000 pixels • 15.6 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG