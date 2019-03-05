Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photo of impressed young curly hairdo lady look camera wear striped shirt isolated on orange color background
Close-up portrait of her she nice attractive lovely pretty calm content wavy-haired girl wearing striped pullover isolated over blue turquoise pastel color background
Asian Girl Happiness Emotion Playful Concept
Asian Girl Happiness Emotion Playful Concept
Close up photo of amazing pretty dark skin lady with adorable smile wearing casual white red striped sweater isolated pastel blue color background
Photo of pretty dark skin lady looking empty space thinking over important decision have some doubts wear casual clothes isolated pastel blue color background
Close-up portrait of her she nice attractive cheerful cheery glad creative wavy-haired girl in striped tshirt looking up cool idea isolated on bright vivid shine vibrant yellow color background
A good listener. Determined African American woman is posing on a yellow background with her hands folded, wearing a striped hoodie and looking at the camera with joy.

See more

1536193307

See more

1536193307

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128186085

Item ID: 2128186085

Photo of impressed young curly hairdo lady look camera wear striped shirt isolated on orange color background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Samborskyi