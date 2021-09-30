Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097607513
Photo of friendly grey beard aged man buy cap in old stuff wear khaki shirt isolated on blue color background
R
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
age personbackground brightbarber shopbeard largeblue colorcandid friendlycasual clothescharismatic imposingdandy confidentdate boyfriendelderly peopleemotion expressionextravagant hipsterfashion outfitfeel youngflat niceflea marketfun positivefunny funkygangster khakigarage salegentleman classicgood moodgranddad coolgrandfather maturegrandpa grandparentgrey hairhand touchhandsome guyhat capheadshot portraitheadwear peakedjoy enjoyleisure lifestylelook cameramale manmetrosexual machomodel happymustache whiteold pensionerrecycle thriftretired seniorretro vintagesatisfied gladsmile cheerfulstyle shirtstylish husbandtoothy beamingtrend greentrendy modern
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist