Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photo of a delicate exquisite bouquet with purple flowers on a white background. Sunny photo of flowers, natural lighting. Anemone and irises. Lilac flowers in a vase.
fusetka - braided lavender twigs with white ribbon on lace
stil life with decorative materials ribbons and box on wooden background
White plastic of Artificial flowers of bouquet set
Sedum and sempervivum, plant in the rock garden
Dried scented flowers used as perfumed aroma therapy
Homemade Happiness Attributes (beautiful home production, fabric and paper)
bouquet of dried flowers and poppies

See more

488475160

See more

488475160

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132510699

Item ID: 2132510699

Photo of a delicate exquisite bouquet with purple flowers on a white background. Sunny photo of flowers, natural lighting. Anemone and irises. Lilac flowers in a vase.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lisa Vorobyeva

Lisa Vorobyeva