Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094057388
Photo of a cute doctor woman in special protective glasses, who performs a laser hair removal procedure, leg hair removal by modern methods
UNITED STATES
S
By Satyrenko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparatusattractivebeauticianbeautifulbeautybodycarecliniccosmeticcosmetologydepilationdermatologydoctorelectrolysisepilationfemalefemininefootfreshgirlglasseshairhandhealthhealthyhygieneiplladylaserlegmedicalpersonphotoprocedureprofessionalprotectiveremovalremovesalonsensitivesensualityshavingskinskincarespatechnologytherapytreatmentwomanwomen
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist