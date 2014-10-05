Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photo of charming dreamy mature lady dressed blue pullover holding arm empty space smiling isolated green color background
Photo of pretty lady wavy hairdo direct finger empty space wear blue jacket isolated green color background
Closeup portrait surprised young happy, funny woman, just came up with idea aha, index finger pointing, looking up isolated green background. Positive human emotion, facial expression, feeling, sign
Young asian woman pointing up with hand gesture isolated on green background
Young cheerful woman pointing at empty copy space against green background
Smiling girl gesturing OK sign with her hand
Young asian business woman wearing glasses over isolated background showing and pointing up with finger number one while smiling confident and happy.
Young hispanic business woman wearing glasses standing over blue isolated background pointing aside with hands open palms showing copy space, presenting advertisement smiling excited happy

See more

1816585904

See more

1816585904

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128151390

Item ID: 2128151390

Photo of charming dreamy mature lady dressed blue pullover holding arm empty space smiling isolated green color background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Samborskyi