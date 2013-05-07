Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Photo of automobile production line. Modern car assembly plant. Auto industry. Interior of a high-tech factory, modern production
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -SEPTEMBER 30, 2016: Construction workers fabricated steel reinforced concrete column at the construction site. They are using timber and metal as formwork.
Double exposure of engineers holding walkie talkie are working orders the oil and gas refinery plant. Industry concept image.
Robot palletizes batteries in production
TOGLIATTI, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 10: Engine manufacturing in a car factory. Production of engines and transmissions in the workshop H-4 for LADA Cars in AVTOVAZ Factory on December 10, 2015 in Togliatti
New robot setting of machine welding for the production line of vehicle industrial factory
NONTHABURI,THAILAND AUGUST 9 : Electrician worker of Metropolitan Electricity Authority working repair electrical system on electricity pillar or Utility pole on August 9, 2017 in Nonthaburi, Thailand

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123828918

Item ID: 2123828918

Photo of automobile production line. Modern car assembly plant. Auto industry. Interior of a high-tech factory, modern production

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TRMK

TRMK