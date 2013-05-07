Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Photo of automobile production line. Modern car assembly plant. Auto industry. Interior of a high-tech factory, modern production
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG