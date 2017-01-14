Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Phone alarm waking up tired sleeping woman in bed at night or morning. Cellphone on table with clock timer and snooze button. Oversleeping person, late from work. Sleepy, lazy or overslept lady.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3200 × 2131 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG