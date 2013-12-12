Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 11: Democratic Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama speaks at a rally in Progress Plaza on October 11, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Photo Formats
1328 × 2000 pixels • 4.4 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.