Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099519122
Phichit Thailand, January 02, 2022 : A farmer uses and working a combine harvester at a rice farm, Rice production in Thailand represents a significant portion of the Thai economy and labor force.
C
By Chuchawan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureasiancerealcombinecountrysidecropculturecutequipmentfarmfarmerfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodgraingrassgreengrowgrowthharvestharvesterharvestingindustrylaborlandlandscapemachinemachinerynaturalnatureoutdoorpaddyplantplantationricerice fieldriperuralskystrawsummertractortraveltropicalwheatwork
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist