Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Phaya Tani or Nang Phaya Tani is an ancient brass cannon, 2.7 meters long, dating from the 17th century, originally located in Pattani Province. in the south of Thailand Thanks for Wikipedia.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG