Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pharmaceutics. Background of different pill. Medicine and treatment concept. Antibiotic resistance. Tablets for antimicrobial capsules. Pharmaceutical industry. Pharmacy pharmacy products.
Edit
white pills on blue background
White pills on blue background
close up white pills on blue sky background.
Various white and blue pills on pink background with copy space. Different medical drugs .
close up.many different tablets on a blue background.
White pills or capsules lies in rows diagonal on blue background
white pills on blue wooden background

See more

1130735066

See more

1130735066

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139103427

Item ID: 2139103427

Pharmaceutics. Background of different pill. Medicine and treatment concept. Antibiotic resistance. Tablets for antimicrobial capsules. Pharmaceutical industry. Pharmacy pharmacy products.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natallia Ustsinava

Natallia Ustsinava